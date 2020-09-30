e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sharad Pawar attacks Centre, says probe agencies trying to divert people’s attention from case

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sharad Pawar attacks Centre, says probe agencies trying to divert people’s attention from case

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:26 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the central investigation agencies over the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“The actual case and investigation into his death is left behind and something else is going on. Doubts have been raised that the investigating agencies are trying to divert people’s attention from the case,” Pawar said, responding to queries from mediapersons at an interaction in Pandharpur, Solapur. “We had read that an actor has committed suicide. The Mumbai Police started its investigation to find the reason behind it. Maybe the Central government had no trust in the police force. Several agencies were handed over the probe. But we are yet to see any significant progress by them in the investigation. Now, it is going on in a different direction altogether. We may have to wait more to know the truth,” said the veteran leader.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the case and all three come under the union home ministry headed by Amit Shah.

Earlier, Pawar had said the decision of handing over the case to central agencies could be politically motivated.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh alleged: “Mumbai Police was accused of handling the case incompetently and alleged of shielding a politician. CBI has not been able to find anything substantial in the case so far. Bihar’s former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey played a key role in the entire episode.”

Meanwhile, reacting to news reports, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that ruled out poisoning has exposed the BJP’s conspiracy to take advantage of the case for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. CBI should find the mastermind behind this conspiracy.”

top news
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In