SUV driver opens fire as biker duo tries to overtake him in Kharar

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:46 IST

High drama was witnessed in Gobind Nagar near Jhampur village in Kharar here on Wednesday after an overtaking attempt by a bike-borne duo led to firing of gunshots by an SUV occupant. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Amardeep Singh said around 2pm on Wednesday, Ranbir Singh (21) and his brother Dilbar Singh (23), both residents of Sahora village near Kurali, were going towards Jhampur when they repeatedly honked at an SUV in a bid to overtake it. Enraged by this, the SUV occupants — Bikram of Togan village, Sheetal and Happy of Behlolpur village — intercepted the motorcycle and stepped out of their vehicle.

The trio then abused Ranbir and Dilbar and thrashed them. Soon, another friend of the suspects, Shanky of Behlolpur, along with two unidentified men, also reached the spot and joined them. Meanwhile, Bikram took out his gun and fired a shot towards Ranbir, who managed to dodge it. Then another shot was fired by him in the air. On seeing this, villagers gathered at the spot and the suspects sped away in their vehicle.

On getting the information, Kharar DSP Pal Singh, Balongi SHO and sub-inspector Harpreet Singh rushed to the spot.

“After recording the statements of Ranbir and Dilbar, we have registered a case under sections 307, 323, 336, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 25, 27-54-59 of the Arms Act against the six suspects, including two unidentified persons. They are all at large and we will arrest them soon. The licence of the weapon used in the crime, will also be checked after arresting them,” said sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, the investigation officer, adding that all the accused are youngsters.

DSP Pal Singh said, “The police have recovered a single cartridge from the crime spot. The investigation is on.”