e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Swachh Survekshan: Panchkula jumps 15 spots in best performance in four years

Swachh Survekshan: Panchkula jumps 15 spots in best performance in four years

This is Panchkula’s best performance after improving its rank for the fourth time in a row. After its lowest position of 211 in 2017, the city rose to the 142nd rank in the following year and further to 71st in 2019.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Grabbing the 56th position, Panchkula has climbed 15 spots from last year’s 71st rank in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan rankings announced on Thursday.

This is Panchkula’s best performance after improving its rank for the fourth time in a row. After its lowest position of 211 in 2017, the city rose to the 142nd rank in the following year and further to 71st in 2019.

In Haryana, Panchkula has ranked third after Karnal (rank 17) and Rohtak (rank 35) in first and second positions, respectively.

While none of the senior officials from the municipal corporation (MC), including commissioner Mahavir Singh, were immediately available for comments, Haryana Assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta gave the credit to the sanitation workers.

“The ranking is the result of their hard work. I give special credit to the sanitation staff, who play a crucial role in the city’s cleanliness. Apart from this, residents’ active participation also helped,” he said.

Gupta said they were already working on dealing with the dumping ground by setting up a solid waste management plant, which will further improve the city’s ranking in 2021.

Former MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal said the better ranking this year was possible because of the efforts and active involvement of citizens and MC staff, especially sanitation workers.

“However, the city could have achieved a much higher rank if the solid waste management plant was set up and people segregated waste at source,” he said.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In