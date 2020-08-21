Syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 may be reduced: Himachal education minister

cities

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Friday said the department is considering reducing the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 by 30% and provide 30% additional options in the question papers.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the department of education that was convened to discuss the National Education Policy-2020. To implement this system principals, teachers and officers of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will seek suggestions over video conference from academicians and parents in this regard, after which the policy will be presented before the cabinet.

During the meeting, he directed officers to constitute a task force, which would include experts from different fields, who would prepare a report pertaining to the implementation of the new education policy in the state.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has always done excellent work in the field of education and the state will ensure successful implementation of the National Education Policy -2020.

Thakur said that the state government was already providing vocational training under the National Education Policy-2020. He said that a presentation will be made before the Cabinet regarding the New Education Policy. The implementation of the New Education Policy will ensure eradication of Macaulay’s education system.

The minister added that to ensure participation of students in water conservation, the board of school education will soon launch the ‘Water Conservation Scheme’ in the state. Under this scheme, tanks will be constructed for storing water in schools. This water will be used for various purposes.