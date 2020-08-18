e-paper
Take concrete steps to prevent damage to apple crop: CPI M to Himachal govt

The party said the state government should immediately send experts from the horticulture varsity and department to the affected areas.

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Expressing concern regarding the outbreak of various diseases like scab, mitr and untimely autumn in apple orchards of Himachal Pradesh, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday demanded that the state government should take concrete steps to prevent these diseases and immediately send experts from the horticulture varsity and department to the affected areas.

The CPI (M) said the state government should provide necessary fungicides and pesticides in sufficient quantities to orchardists through centres of the horticulture department.

Party leader Sanjay Chauhan said earlier the orchardists had also demanded action to prevent damage to the apple crop due to these diseases but the state government does not appear to be serious regarding it. “Rs 4,500 crore apple economy of the state will be wasted and orchardists will be facing employment crisis if the state government does not take concrete steps to prevent these diseases,” he added.

The outbreak of these diseases have been witnessed in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi and Chamba districts. “The state government is spending money on the pretext of zero budget farming but they have abolished subsidies which were provided for seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides and plants. This has increased the cost of production,” he said.

Chauhan said the state government and orchardists will have to work together to fight these diseases. “In 1982-83, the state government and experts from the horticulture university and department had extended support to orchardists by visiting the affected areas. The same strategy can be applied to prevent these diseases now,” he said.

The party will organise a statewide protest on August 26 to demand implementation of these ideas.

