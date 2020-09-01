Tank found overflowing at office, Ghaziabad’ basic education officer, staffers fined

cities

The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) issued directions for levying fines on the basic education officer and the staff deployed at the office of the district’s basic education department when a water tank was found overflowing during a surprise inspection on Monday.

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said he has directed for levying a fine of ₹1000 fine on basic education officer BB Chaudhary, ₹500 fine each against all members of the clerical level staff, and ₹ 50 fine each against the housekeeping staff deputed at the office in Nandgram.

“During the inspection, we observed that water was flowing from the building’s roof. Initially, we thought that it was rainwater that did not drain out. After an officer was sent to have a look at the roof, it was found that it was the overhead water tank that was overflowing and leading to wastage of water,” Pandey said.

“This is why the penalties of different amounts were levied against the basic education officer and other staff of his office, “ he added. The DM issued directions for deducting the fines from the salaries of the staffers and said that amount of the fines will be credited to the water conservation fund.

The DM also said that some staffers at the office were also found absent from their duty during the surprise check. “The basic education officer was in Sahibabad and attending to Covid-19 surveillance duties. However, we found that six staff members of the office were absent from their duty. Hence, their one-day salary will be deducted and they have been asked to give a reason for being absent from duty,” Pandey said.

Chaudhary said he has been deployed as the sector magistrate for Covid-19 surveillance work. “The water tank was overflowing as its valve had malfunctioned. It has broken down several times even though we have got it repaired it on various occasions. The valve malfunctioned at the time of inspection too, and hence, the DM issued directions for levying fines” Chaudhary said.

DM Pandey further said that all departments have been asked to complete pending works.

“All departments have been asked to take up public related works on a priority basis. If it is found that the work is not taken up on time, action will follow. Surprise inspections will continue,” Pandey added.