Tarn Taran Cong chief quits party over ‘inaction’ in hooch tragedy

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:42 IST

TARN TARAN Tarn Taran District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manjit Singh Ghasitpur resignedn from the post and the party on Wednesday over the government’s “inaction” in the recent hooch tragedy that killed 123 people.

Ghasitpur, who had also fought 2007 assembly polls on the party’s ticket from Tarn Taran constituency, said “he has no right to remain in a party whose leaders are involved directly in the illicit liquor trade”. He also attacked the Amarinder Singh-led state government for “not fulfilling” the promises made to the people before the 2017 assembly election.

Ghasitpur was appointed DCC chief in January 2019. His father Mukhtiar Singh Ghasitpur was a staunch leader of the party. From the sarpanch of Ghasitpur village, Mukhtiar rose to head the block samiti and served the party for several decades. After Mukhtiar’s killing in 1988, Manjit became active in the party and also served as a general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress.

“It has been nearly four years since we were voted to power. Amarinder Singh had taken an oath by taking Gutka Sahib in his hands to eradicate drugs in the state. But, ironically, our government couldn’t fulfil any of the promises in four years,” he said.

He said smuggling of illicit liquor and drugs is still rampant. “Tarn Taran district was the worst affected in the hooch tragedy. I had recently talked to the Punjab president Sunil Jakhar and requested him to ensure prompt and strict action against drugs. It is shameful that some legislators of our party and their personal assistants are also involved in the illegal trade. The government didn’t take any action against the drug smugglers and those who sold and smuggled illicit liquor. Police are also sheltering the accused,” Manjit Said.

Ghasitpur also said that he had sought time from Amarinder Singh for a meeting on hooch tragedy, but it was not given. “I am sad that the CM has no time for me. Tarn Taran district will be ruined if the illegal trade is not stopped.”