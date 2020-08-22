e-paper
Tax evasion racket accused sent to 5-day VB remand

Tax evasion racket accused sent to 5-day VB remand

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali A local court here on Saturday sent all six accused — four excise and taxation officers (ETOs), an excise inspector and an employee of a transporter — arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau for their role in multi-crore tax evasion racket, to five-day remand.

Those arrested are: ETOs Japsimran Singh, Kali Charan, Varun Nagpal and Satpal Multani; excise inspector Ram Kumar; and Shiv Kumar, a munshi of a transport company.

The vigilance bureau busted a statewide tax evasion racket, involving government officials and transporters, on Friday and arrested the accused from among around 12 it booked for causing losses to the tune of ₹100 crore to the state exchequer by letting go goods carriers without paying taxes.

Pressing for remand, public prosecutor Varun Sharma submitted before the court that the vigilance bureau has recovered certain documents having details of money transactions, besides the recording of phone calls of the accused.

“Private transporters were under surveillance since March 22 and vigilance bureau knew the names of the officials of state taxation department. Why no effort was made to check the alleged corruption. The vigilance bureau is relying on a conversation dated March 22 between two unknown people. At that time there was curfew across the country and transportation of goods was happening,” argued defence counsel Vishal Garg Narwana, while opposing the remand.

