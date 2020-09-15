e-paper
Teenager, woman killed in separate road accidents in Pune

Teenager, woman killed in separate road accidents in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A 17-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday, a day after a 24-year-old woman was crushed by a dumper on Pune-Solapur road in Pune.

The teenager was identified as Karan Sandeep Nakhate, a resident of Lande Vasti in Tathawade, where the accident happened at 9:30am, according to the police.

“We got the information from the hospital and the mishap victim’s brother after he was admitted to the hospital. The hospital informed us through a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) that he had succumbed before he was brought to the hospital,” said an official at Wakad police station.

The teenager was a victim of a hit-and-run by a car, according to the information given to the police by Karan’s brother.

A case was registered at Wakad police station under relevant sections.

The woman killed in the accident on Pune-Solapur road at 1:30pm on Monday was identified as Neerja Sanjay Janrao (24) of Wagholi area. She was riding pillion on a Bullet with a friend identified as Shubham Khemkar (24) who has also sustained a fractured arm, according to the police.

“They were headed towards Golibar Maidan area when a dumper came speeding from their right side and made a sudden left turn. They did not get the opportunity to react,” said assistant inspector Vishwajeet Jagtap of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

