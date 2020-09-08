Tej Pratap likely to contest from Hasanpur

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:21 IST

PATNA

RJD chief Lalu Prasad ‘s elder son and sitting MLA from Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav, is said to be scouting for a new constituency, which could likely be Hasanpur in Samastipur district, where the 32-year-old leader held a road show on Monday.

Tej Pratap posted pictures of his road show on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, with captions thanking the people of the constituency for showing great support.

Sources said the former health minister is not very keen to contest from Mahua this time amid speculation that his estranged wife Aishwariya Rai could be fielded by JD(U).

Tej had won the Mahua seat in Vaishali district in 2015 assembly polls.

“Tej Pratap, in all probability, will contest from Hasanpur instead of Mahua. There have been ground reports about the poll mood there,” said a senior RJD MLA, wishing not to be quoted.

Tej Pratap had filed a divorce petition from his wife Aishwariya in November 2018 and the matter is in court.

The relationship between RJD’s first family and Aishwariya’s family later turned bitter. Rai’s father, Chandrika Rai, has already given hints that his daughter will contest against Tej Pratap from any seat he contests.

Chandrika has left the RJD and is now with JD(U), which is likely to field him from Parsa seat in Saran district, which he currently represents.

Hasanpur has a sizeable Yadav and Muslim electorate, the traditional vote bank of the RJD, and has been a party stronghold since 90s. The seat was won by RJD in 2005 and October 2015 polls, while JD(U) won the seat in 2010 and May 2015 polls.

RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh, for the record, said the party had not taken any decision on official nominees from seats as yet. “ We are working on all 243 constituencies and candidates list will be finalised later.”

Tej Pratap refused to comment when reached on phone.

Meanwhile, JD(U) state spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said it indicated that people of Mahua were not happy with their MLA. “Tej Pratap has realized the prospect of losing from Mahua. This is why, he is looking for a new constituency. But that would not help as he would lose from any seat he contests because the poll mood is not in favour of the RJD,” he said.