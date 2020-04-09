Temporal needs: Offerings at Golden Temple dip from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 15,000 a day

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:34 IST

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is in a fix and will find it tough to manage its finances as it has seen a massive dip in offerings from devotees at the Golden Temple, the largest gurdwara in the world, due to the curfew imposed to check the spread of covid-19.

From an average collection of offerings of Rs 23 lakh a day (Rs 85 crore for the year, including those received online) in 2019-20, its collection for the two weeks since the curfew was imposed has dipped to between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a day, said an SGPC official, who did not want to be quoted.

Besides management of gurdwaras, which entails offering langar, the SGPC also runs educational and medical institutes for social service. It has also been offering langar to the needy across north India amid the lockdown. The situation, in terms of offerings, is similar in all gurdwaras, with a prolonged lockdown likely to further dent its finances.

The Golden Temple sees an average daily footfall of 1 lakh; this has now dipped to around 1,000 a day, with devotees mostly coming in from areas near the shrine, said another SGPC official.

“Online offerings have also dipped considerably. These come from other states and NRI devotees. With every country battling covid-19, their collective economy and individual savings have been hit. Banks are also not operational in many areas and this, too, has impacted offerings,” said an SGPC official, adding that the Golden Temple employed around 25% (2,800) of the gurdwara body’s 11,000 employees. He added that the monthly salary bill of the SGPC was also in crores. Its annual budget for 2018-19 was Rs 1,205 crore.

At Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, the second-largest gurdwara under the SGPC, there was dip in offerings by around Rs 70 lakh in the Holla Mohalla festival this year in March, over the corresponding period last year.

To inspire devotees, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh has given Rs 51,000 as offering to Sri Guru Ram Das Langar Ghar, the langar centre of the temple itself. SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh and former Golden Temple granthi Giani Jaswant Singh have also offered 21,000 each for langar services.

Roop Singh added stand-alone contributions continued to come in, with US-based NRI Amrik Singh Giljian offering Rs 5 lakh and another city resident, Gurdip Singh, offering Rs 50,000. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said those capable of contributing must do their bit, even though the online medium. He maintained that there was no shortage of people wanting to contribute.