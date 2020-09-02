e-paper
Home / Cities / Ten-year-old boy electrocuted to death after he came in touch with overhead cables

Ten-year-old boy electrocuted to death after he came in touch with overhead cables

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted after he touched a live overhead power cable close to his house at Ronija village in the Rabupura area on Wednesday morning.

According to the victim’s family members, the boy, Dipanshu, had gone upstairs to sleep at night. In the morning, he mistakenly touched the wire from the terrace and was electrocuted, the family said.

The family members heard the sparking sound and as soon as they reached the spot, they found the boy stuck with the live wire. “It again sparked and my son was thrown away. We immediately rushed him to a local government hospital from where he was referred to a higher centre. We then took him to a private hospital in Greater Noida where doctors declared him dead,” said Dharmendra, victim’s father who runs an automobile repair shop.

Dharmendra alleged that the local people had informed the electricity department earlier to repair the loose wires but the problem was not fixed. “Ten days ago, a live wire fell on a motorcycle and damaged it completely in our neighbourhood. We had informed the power department but situation remains the same,” he said.

VN Singh, chief engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said that he has not received any information about the incident. “We are sending a team to get information about the incident. We will be able to comment only after getting the information,” he said.

According to the victim’s family, it appears that the boy woke up in the morning and was climbing down when he mistakenly touched the wire which passes by the terrace. “We are very sad after the incident. We will soon file a police complaint in this regard,” Dharmendra said.

Vinit Kumar, station house officer of Rabupura police station, said that the police have no information about the incident. “We have not received any complaint or call from the victim’s family or local people. We came to know that the family performed the last rites of the victim. We will investigate the matter once a complaint is filed,” Kumar said.

