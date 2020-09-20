Tenants booked as elderly man commits suicide in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:35 IST

A couple was booked for abetment after their 63-year-old landlord committed suicide at his residence in Panchkula’s Sector 19, police said on Sunday.

The victim, who had retired from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), used to live with his son in Baltana.

“He ended his life at his Sector-19 house. Though we didn’t find any suicide note from the spot, a case has been registered on the basis of his son’s complaint,” a police officer privy to the matter said.

The complainant told the police that his father was suffering from knee-related issues and had repeatedly asked his tenants to vacate the ground floor, but they would rather insult him. He alleged that his father committed suicide after being harassed by his tenants.

The FIR has been registered against Mandeep and his wife under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).