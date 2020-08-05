Tenth suspect arrested in connection with Ghaziabad journalist’s murder

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:48 IST

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday finally arrested tenth and final suspect in connection with the murder of journalist Vikram Joshi, who was in Vijay Nagar’s Mata Colony area on the night of July 20.

The police said on Wednesday that they have arrested suspect Akash Bihari who also has a criminal record against his name.

As per records, Joshi’s family had had an altercation with a group of men from their locality on July 16, after which they had approached the local police. Joshi’s family alleged that the men harassed a girl in their family, but the cops did not register a complaint. On the night of July 20, when Joshi was returning home from his sister’s house where he had attended a birthday party, he was cornered by several men in Mata Colony, with one of them shooting at him from close range.

Joshi succumbed to injuries a day later on July 21.

“In connection to the murder, we have arrested Akash Bihari who was absconding. He is the tenth suspect in the case. He told us that he was not present at the scene of crime but had a role in planning the attack on Joshi. He also has a previous criminal record. Bihari is the last suspect to have been nabbed in the case,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

Investigators said that Bihari was picked up from Jassipura area on late Tuesday night, during a checking operation and upon receiving information from an informer.

According to the police, Bihari also has a previous criminal history with a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and another case involving IPC sections of rioting and 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe her) lodged against him at Vijay Nagar police station earlier this year.

The other suspects arrested in connection with the case are Ravi Kumar, Shahnoor alias Chotu (who goes by a single name and is the man who allegedly fired at Joshi), Mohit Kumar, Dalvir Singh, Akash Nath, Yogendra Singh, Abhishek Kant, Abhishek Mota and Mohammad Shakir.

After Joshi succumbed on July 21, the cops finally swung into action and lodged an FIR against two suspects and two unidentified men for harassment of his niece. Earlier, the police top brass had suspended the local police post in-charge as well as the SHO of Vijay Nagar police station for alleged laxity.

An inquiry has also been started by the circle officer to probe police laxity and the two cases, of harassment and that of Joshi’s murder, have since been transferred to the Kotwali police station.

“The inquiry by the circle officer is pending,” Mishra added.