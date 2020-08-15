e-paper
Terminated physical training instructors take out protests in Haryana

Terminated physical training instructors take out protests in Haryana

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Physical training instructors during a protest against the state government, demanding their jobs back, in Gurugram on Friday.
Physical training instructors during a protest against the state government, demanding their jobs back, in Gurugram on Friday.(PTI)
         

Terminated physical training instructors (PTIs) on Friday staged a protest at the Karnal district headquarters, demanding their reinstatement.

Accompanied by their children and family members, the protesters raised slogans against the government in Karnal and Panipat, accusing it of taking away their jobs after taking their services for nearly 10 years.

Heavy police force was deployed and they were taken into buses when they reached the mini-secretariat in Karnal.

Members of Haryana’s Sarv Karamchari Sangh also extended their support to 1,983 PTIs, who were terminated following the Supreme Court’s order in May this year.

‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in Ambala

High drama was witnessed outside the DC office in Ambala as the protesting PTIs took part in a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’.

Amid high security, the protesters reached the DC office, seeking an audience with Ashok Kumar Sharma. However, the DC refused to meet them, which led an argument.

“Today’s protest was a warning for the government that our agitation will go on with more power till our demands are met,” a protester said.

The protesters were later detained and taken to the duty magistrate.

