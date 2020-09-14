Testing takes a hit in Ghaziabad as TrueNat kits exhausted, new RT-PCR lab accepting only 250 samples per day

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:20 IST

Ghaziabad: The testing capabilities of the district have taken a hit as the only TrueNat machine, which is used for testing for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad has exhausted all its kits. Also, the newly inaugurated lab for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing has not been testing samples sent by the district health department.

Doctors at the District Women’s Hospital, which is located in the same complex as the MMG District Hospital, said samples of their patients have not been tested through the TrueNat machine since September 10. About 15 deliveries, including caesareans (c-sections), take place at the hospital every day, on an average.

“Earlier, we were using a mix of TrueNat and rapid antigen testing for our patients to acertain whether they have Covid-19. However, since September 10, MMG Hospital has stopped accepting samples from us as they say they do not have testing kits. In such a case, we are testing our patients with rapid antigen kits only,” said Dr Deepa Tyagi, chief medical superintendent of the District Women’s Hospital, which is a non-Covid government facility.

The TrueNat machine was provided to Ghaziabad district by the state government and its negative result for a sample is considered confirmatory.

A positive result via the rapid antigen kits, meanwhile, indicates a true positive but needs a subsequent RT-PCR test to confirm, in case the test comes out negative.

The lab was inaugurated on August 15. Initially it accepted about 300 samples from the district health department. As per rules, the facility can cater to the health services run by the district administration only.

“Our patients, who undergo C-sections, are at major risk as they have to stay in the hospital for at least five days, during which their relatives and other family members also come for visits. So, without any confirmation of their Covid-19 status, there is a risk of exposure. Women undergoing normal deliveries are less at risk as they stay in the hospital for only 24 hours after which they are discharged,” she added.

She added that the hospital authorities are, however, taking all precautions to prevent any spread of Covid-19 from any suspected patient.

Further, the new RT-PCR testing laboratory, which was inaugurated by Atul Garg, Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for health, on August 15, is yet to be fully utilised for the purpose of testing of Covid-19 samples taken by the district health department.

“The new laboratory has not been accepting samples sent by us, which are collected by our teams from different locations across the district. We take up about 3,000-3,500 samples, which includes about 900-1,000 RT-PCR samples. In such a case, we have had to send our samples for testing to laboratories in other districts, including those in Noida,” Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said.

Ghaziabad MLA and minister of state for health Atul Garg did not respond to calls.

The new lab, according to officials of MMG Hospital, is currently testing about 200-250 samples per day.

“We are still waiting for an RNA extractor machine, for which we have already written to state officials. This will help us reduce the time taken for testing. We have been given a target of 200 tests per day. Once we receive the RNA extractor machine, we can increase this to about 1,000 a day and will also be able to increase the number of shifts to three as against two at present,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent of MMG Hospital who is also in-charge of the new laboratory.

He said that samples of only those patients who are themselves coming to MMG Hospital are being taken up by the lab, He added that a new RNA extractor machine costs about Rs 30 lakhs.

“The trueNat machine has not been functional since September 10 as the testing kits are exhausted. We have informed the concerned authorities about the issue,” he added.