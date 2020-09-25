Thane corporator’s son murdered by step-brother over property dispute

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:26 IST

Rakesh Patil, the 26-year-old son of Thane Shiv Sena corporator Manik Patil was allegedly murdered on September 20 and his body was disposed of in the Vashi creek. According to Kasarvadavli police, Patil was killed by his step-brother Sachin Patil over a property dispute.

Police have arrested Sachin’s driver for his involvement in the crime. However, the main accused is still absconding. Authorities are yet to recover the victim’s body from the creek.

Patil is the son of corporator Manik Patil’s first wife while the accused, Sachin, is his son from a third marriage.

According to police, Sachin shot Patil and stole the accused’s mother’s jewellery. He later told officers that the victim had fled with the valuables.

On September 21, Patil’s wife had filed a missing person complaint with Kasarvadavli police station. Police started looking for him after he did not return after 24 hours.

“We suspected the step-brother after talking to our informers. We called Sachin and his driver Gaurav Singh for questioning. However, Sachin fled before questioning while Singh confessed to the crime and was arrested for murder,” said K Khairnar senior inspector, Kasarvadavli police station.

“The deceased used to live separately from his father. Recently, he accepted the offer to shift to his father’s new bungalow in Waghbil, where the corporator was living with his third wife, Sachin and his family,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

According to police, the accused allegedly was worried that Patil’s move would challenge his right to inherit the property in the future. On September 20 Patil visited the bungalow while everyone except for Sachin was out.

The two then got into an argument and the accused shot Patil with his pistol. Later, with the help of his driver Singh, they disposed of his body in the Vashi creek.

Kasarvadavli police said that Sachin also staged a break-in at the bungalow to mislead the police. He stole 3.5kg of gold from the house and told police that Patil had fled with the jewellery.

Police along with the fire brigade and disaster management teams have started searching for Patil’s body in the Vashi creek. Meanwhile, a hunt is on to track down Sachin.