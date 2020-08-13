e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane dahi handi mandals busy with social work this year

Thane dahi handi mandals busy with social work this year

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:45 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The sky-high human pyramids synonymous with dahi handi celebrations were missing in Thane this year as most organisers cancelled the festival in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the city took part in organising health camps, Covid testing camps, blood and plasma donation centres on Wednesday.

Dahi handi celebrations in Thane have entered the Guinness Book of World Record for making the tallest human pyramid. Spectators throng the festivals in huge number every year, but this year few organisations merely broke a symbolic handi with minimum participants.

Instead of the usual celebrations, Thanecha Raja Mitra Mandal at Panchpakhadi organised a special Covid testing facilities this year. “We are testing everyone at Namdev Wadi area with pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. If doctors notice any Covid-19 symptoms or low oxygen levels, they will suggest an antigen test. We are following all social distancing norms at this camp,” said Prathamesh More, a member.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sai Govinda Mandal in Kopri took to spreading the message of not using plastic products. Mayuresh Kolhatkar, president, said, “It is a difficult year for us as we will not be able to make human pyramids amid cheering from the crowd. We are ensuring that all our volunteers spread out the message of maintaining hygiene, cleanliness and wearing masks. We are also collecting plastic which will be recycled.”

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan spearheaded by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, distributed sanitiser, masks and portable oxygen cylinder. “The entire amount we usually spent as prize money will now be used to help those affected by the virus. We have made arrangements for oxygen cylinders and delivered them to those in need. We also distributed sanitisers and masks to the poor and spread awareness regarding the virus,” Sarnaik said.

MLC Ravi Phatak’s Sankalp Prathisthan conducted blood and Plasma donation drives and also distributed food for the deprived. Meanwhile, MP Rajan Vichare, who organises dahi handi celebrations at Talaopali junction every year, conducted a symbolic dahi handi on Wednesday. “This is the second consecutive year that we had to cancel our celebrations. Last year it was the floods in various parts of the country and this year we are ensuring social distancing rules. It would be inappropriate to celebrate in such a time. We have made use of the reward prize money and organisation cost in relief work,” said Vichare.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In