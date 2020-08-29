e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane group collects floral waste from Ulhas river

Thane group collects floral waste from Ulhas river

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:58 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

To clean Ulhas river, the members of Ulhas Nadi Bachao Kruti Samiti collected around 15 tons of Nirmalaya or floral waste from Pachva Mail in Kamba village, Panjrpol in Rayate village and Century Rayon Club Road in Ulhasnagar-1.

The group comprising environmentalist and residents have been collecting floral waste since a year, which otherwise ends into the river.

Ravindra Lingayat, a member of the organisation said, “We started an awareness campaign against the floral waste being dumped into the river last year. We created awareness on social media and appealed to the people to bring only the idol to the water body and not the nirmalaya. Most people followed this, so we collected merely 15 tons as opposed to 50 tons the previous year.”

A team of around 80 volunteers prevented people from throwing nirmalaya and plastic into the river. The nirmalaya was segregated from thermacol, food items, puja items or paper decorations and was dumped into pits to turn it into compost by the volunteers. The plastic found will be recycled while the food item and whole coconut were distributed to the tribals in nearby villages.

top news
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In