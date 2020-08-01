Thane Mental Hospital offers place for staff to stay

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:02 IST

After the death of two inmates at the Thane Mental Hospital due to Covid 19, the hospital has now given the staff an option to reside within the premises of the mental hospital.

The two deceased, an 80-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, tested positive for Covid-19 last week and were admitted to a Covid hospital in Thane. Hospital staffers who were in close contact have tested negative.

However, hospital staffers are worried as they have to interact with each patient regularly even as some patients are not capable of maintaining basic hygiene on their own. “We are in close contact with patients; we help them with their hygiene and basic requirements. We along with the residents are constantly at high risk of contacting the infection. We are given PPE kits only in the OPD section or when we step out with inmates to visit the doctor,” said a staff member requesting anonymity.

Dr Sanjay Bodade, superintendent of Thane Mental Hospital, said, “We are unsure of how they contracted the virus. More than a month ago, four staff members had tested positive. All the patients who were in touch with the infected staff were kept in isolation. Those who are newly admitted are also kept in isolation for 14 days. We have provided N-95 masks, shields and face covers to all staff for safety measures.”

The hospital has claimed that they follow all ICMR rules and any patient or staff with symptoms is tested for Covid-19. “We have to be very sensitive while dealing with the inmates; wearing PPE kits and approaching them will be difficult for the inmates to accept. Making them wash their hands and wear masks at all times is also difficult, so we have to be careful while the staff interact with inmates. We have offered provision for stay and food within the premises for staff. However, some need to travel home due to personal reasons, but a few others continue to stay here,” added Bodade.

On Friday, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya visited the hospital to check the situation.

Currently, there are 853 patients and 713 staff in the Thane Mental Hospital. “With more than thousand people within the hospital premises at any given time, only around 35 to 40 have been tested so far. We shall complain to the human rights commission regarding the same,” Somaiya said.