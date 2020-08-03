Thane MNS chief Avinash Jadhav’s bail plea rejected

cities

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president from Thane district, Avinash Jadhav’s bail plea was rejected by the Thane court on Monday afternoon. The Kapurbawdi police had detained Jadhav and two other party members on Friday for staging a protest over non-payment of dues to the nursing staff at Thane’s Covid hospital.

“Jadhav’s bail application was rejected; we shall now appeal to the session’s court,” said Rajendra Shirodkar, Jadhav’s lawyer.

There was heavy police security outside the court premises as MNS party workers and supporters had gathered in huge numbers in the vicinity. On Friday, he was given two days of police custody, now he has been given judicial custody and hence taken to Taloja prison.

Moreover, Jadhav has been given an externment show cause notice for two years on Friday; this is for alleged constant protests during the pandemic. He was given externment notice from five districts including Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

MNS had made allegations against the Thane Municipal Corporation on Sunday. Abhijit Panse, MNS, said, “The company that has been given the responsibility of the Balkum Covid centre is Chembur-based and relatively new. Despite having a rule that three years’ experience in the medical field is mandatory this was not ensured while hiring this company. The PPE kits used within Thane are discarded ones from Mumbai.” They also made allegations that the nursing staff were given transfer orders without payment of dues.

Thane Municipal Commissioner responded to these allegations on Monday in a press conference, “We have hired services of a company that is already associated with 20 other hospitals in Mumbai. Covid is a novel virus and it would be difficult to get a company with three years of experience in this field. The PPE kits are freshly made and have been tested by the medical staff at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa before it was finalized for use. Moreover the nurses were recruited only for Covid duties and hence when their duties were finished they were transferred to other places,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.