Thane residents can pre-book immersion slots online to avoid crowding

Thane residents can pre-book immersion slots online to avoid crowding

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:46 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane residents can now pre-book the time slots online for idol immersion during the ten-day Ganesh festival to avoid overcrowding at the immersion sites. The slots can be booked on the Covid dashboard of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), informed civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma.

TMC had issued several guidelines last week for the ten-day festival and also assured to increase idol donation centre in the city to curb the crowd at immersion sites. The pre-booking is another initiative to aim at easing the crowd.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “The city this year will have 13 artificial lakes and 20 idol donation centres. People will be allowed to book their time slots at all these sites and will be allowed to immerse idols as per their slots. The bookings for slots will be opened from Friday, August 14.”

The slots can be booked on www.covidthane.org. Malvi said, “There will be a list of artificial lakes and donation centres. Devotees will have to choose one centre, day, date and time slot. We appeal that maximum residents should book their immersion slots beforehand and avoid overcrowding.”

The slots will not be allowed for those residing in containment zones. The residents in containment zones will have to immerse the idols within the zone or at their homes.

