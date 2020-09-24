e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane water supply affected after pipeline near Metro site bursts

Thane water supply affected after pipeline near Metro site bursts

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:00 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Water supply in most parts of Thane city was affected after a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) water pipeline at Majiwada Naka burst on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred while digging work for the upcoming Metro-4 line was underway. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started restoration and repair work of the pipeline on a war footing, and it is expected to be completed on Wednesday night.

Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane, said, “A 600mm TMC water pipeline was damaged at Majiwada Naka due to ongoing piling work of a Metro bridge. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident. However, to complete the repair work, water supply to a few areas like Vasant Vihar, Siddhachal, Gavand Baug, Shivai Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and its vicinity has been shut temporarily.”

Arjun Ahire, assistant commissioner, water department, TMC confirmed that repair work on the pipeline has started. “This was one of the crucial pipelines connecting the entire city. We have temporarily stopped water supply in a few areas and efforts to complete the work at the earliest are in place. Water supply will be restored as soon as possible,” he said.

MMRDA claimed that the alignment of the pipeline was marked to prevent any such incident.

Pramod Ahuja, director (works), of MMRDA, said, “During the ongoing piling work of the Metro bridge at Majiwada Naka, we had marked alignment of the pipeline but I believe there was some misjudgement that led to a puncture in the pipeline.”

