'Thief' shot by factory guard was former employee who came to collect money; family files complaint

‘Thief’ shot by factory guard was former employee who came to collect money; family files complaint

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The family of a 35-year-old man, who was allegedly shot dead by the security guard of a private firm, on Thursday claimed that the victim had gone to the firm’s premises to collect his provident fund (PF) amount but the security guard allegedly shot at him mistaking him to be a thief.

According to the police, the guard, Vishnu Dayal Sharma (68), had allegedly fired two bullets, injuring Chandra Pratap in the hand and legs, after which Pratap died. According to officials, he died due to excessive bleeding.

Officers said the security guard had then told the police that Pratap was allegedly trespassing the factory. Pratap was from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family on Thursday filed a complaint in Ecotech III police station and demanded action against the guard and the company.

According to Abhay Singh, Pratap’s cousin, his brother had been working at the Greater Noida factory since 2009. “In March, he had come to Ambedkar Nagar and then the lockdown came into effect. He stayed back for five months and on August 26, he returned to Greater Noida. When he reached office, he was informed that he has been sacked,” Singh said. He added that Pratap stayed in Greater Noida in order to claim his PF from the company.

However, the police said that on the night of September 7, the company was closed and Sharma was patrolling the factory premises when he allegedly noticed a suspect jumping off the boundary wall of the factory. Sharma told the police that he had allegedly asked the suspect to surrender but that the suspect tried to attack him.

“I fired two bullets at him with my licensed gun and then informed the police and the firm’s management,” Sharma had allegedly told the police. Officials rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the company manager V K Singh, the police had registered a case against the suspect (Pratap) under sections 457 (house trespass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code on September 7.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that investigation has revealed that Pratap had worked in the company as a helper from 2014 to 2016. “From 2016 to 2020, however, he was not associated with the company. We are investigating the matter from all angles. If we find negligence/lapses by anybody, including the security guard, we will register a case and take suitable action,” he said.

Officials of the company remained unavailable for a comment.

