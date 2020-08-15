Third jumbo Covid facility likely to come up in rural Pune

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:00 IST

PUNE The district administration is likely to construct the third jumbo Covid-19 care facility in rural Pune following surge in cases in these areas.

While work is in progress at two jumbo facilities at College of Engineering Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground, Pimpri, the setting up of facility at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground is on hold.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “Pune city’s hospital bed situation is now at a comfortable level, but the administration is concerned about surge in Covid cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the Pune district.”

Rao said, “We are thinking to shift the third jumbo facility to rural parts and a decision will be taken in the next few days. We are planning to erect the facility at Chakan as it will be helpful for residents in Pune rural as well as Pimpri Chinchwad.”

The official said that third jumbo facility may have 800 beds, but the administration is planning to divide it into two or three parts.

“Mostly one facility will be in Chakan and another in the eastern part of the Pune district,” he said.