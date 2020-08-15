e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Third jumbo Covid facility likely to come up in rural Pune

Third jumbo Covid facility likely to come up in rural Pune

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:00 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The district administration is likely to construct the third jumbo Covid-19 care facility in rural Pune following surge in cases in these areas.

While work is in progress at two jumbo facilities at College of Engineering Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground, Pimpri, the setting up of facility at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground is on hold.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “Pune city’s hospital bed situation is now at a comfortable level, but the administration is concerned about surge in Covid cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the Pune district.”

Rao said, “We are thinking to shift the third jumbo facility to rural parts and a decision will be taken in the next few days. We are planning to erect the facility at Chakan as it will be helpful for residents in Pune rural as well as Pimpri Chinchwad.”

The official said that third jumbo facility may have 800 beds, but the administration is planning to divide it into two or three parts.

“Mostly one facility will be in Chakan and another in the eastern part of the Pune district,” he said.

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In