Third jumbo Covid facility plan in Pune put on hold

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:10 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The administration has decided to put on hold the setting of the third planned jumbo Covid hospital in the city. The facility was to come up at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground.

Suhas Diwase, commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and incharge of erecting the jumbo facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, confirmed the decision.

Diwase said, “The work of two jumbo facilities at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and Magar Stadium (Pimpri) is already in progress. PMRDA has kept the tendering process ready for the third facility at AISSMS ground, but the work would be executed only if needed.”

Diwase said, “Each facility had 800 beds, including 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds. Hence, the city will have an additional 1,200 oxygenated and 400 ICU beds in the next few days. With private hospitals releasing more beds for Covid treatment, it was decided to keep the setting up of third facility on hold.”

With residents complaining of bed shortage amidst rising cases of Covid-19, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar told officials to erect jumbo hospitals for Pune like Mumbai and Delhi. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also instructed the administration to start the jumbo hospitals by mid-August.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao identified three locations for jumbo hospitals. The work on two facilities is in progress and it would be functional by August 20, officials said.

