e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir at a private hospital in Pune

Three arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir at a private hospital in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for illegally selling Remdesivir injection, used for treatment of Covid-19, at a private hospital in Akurdi.

The trio was identified as Vaishali Kunkar, Vijay Ranjane and Shahid Jabbar Shaikh. The men are ward boys and the woman is a security guard at the hospital, according to the police.

“A complaint was lodged by a person whose friend’s father needed medicine for which they were approached by one of the accused. The trio took extra money to provide the medicine. They did not work at the medicine sale department,” said senior inspector Ganesh Javadvad of Nigdi police station.

The complainant is a 19-year-old owner of an electronic store who lost his mother to Covid-19 while she was undergoing treatment at the same hospital between August 19 and August 23.

Of the eight injections that he had paid for during his mother’s treatment, two were missing. The security guard, one of the accused, had sold the two injections to him at a hiked price, the complaint told the police.

“As the complainant had paid a higher price for injections when his mother was admitted at the hospital, he caught the accused red-handed while fleecing his friend before filing a late-night application at the police station. The arrested ward boys used to take prescription and bring medicine. They used to steal one injection every day. They later sold it at a high price to patients who have already paid for it,” said assistant inspector Prashant Aradwad of Nigdi police station.

A case under Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act was registered at Nigdi police station against the three.

top news
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
MI vs KKR Live Score: Shivam Mavi removes Rohit Sharma for 80
MI vs KKR Live Score: Shivam Mavi removes Rohit Sharma for 80
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In