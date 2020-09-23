Three arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir at a private hospital in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:19 IST

PUNE: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for illegally selling Remdesivir injection, used for treatment of Covid-19, at a private hospital in Akurdi.

The trio was identified as Vaishali Kunkar, Vijay Ranjane and Shahid Jabbar Shaikh. The men are ward boys and the woman is a security guard at the hospital, according to the police.

“A complaint was lodged by a person whose friend’s father needed medicine for which they were approached by one of the accused. The trio took extra money to provide the medicine. They did not work at the medicine sale department,” said senior inspector Ganesh Javadvad of Nigdi police station.

The complainant is a 19-year-old owner of an electronic store who lost his mother to Covid-19 while she was undergoing treatment at the same hospital between August 19 and August 23.

Of the eight injections that he had paid for during his mother’s treatment, two were missing. The security guard, one of the accused, had sold the two injections to him at a hiked price, the complaint told the police.

“As the complainant had paid a higher price for injections when his mother was admitted at the hospital, he caught the accused red-handed while fleecing his friend before filing a late-night application at the police station. The arrested ward boys used to take prescription and bring medicine. They used to steal one injection every day. They later sold it at a high price to patients who have already paid for it,” said assistant inspector Prashant Aradwad of Nigdi police station.

A case under Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act was registered at Nigdi police station against the three.