Home / Cities / Three arrested for murder in Chinchwad

Three arrested for murder in Chinchwad

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Three men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a man in Chinchwad late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Sathe while the three arrested were identified as Krishna BharatKapure, Ajay Mohan Kshirsagar and Dnyanesh Sunil Thorat, according to the police. The trio will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

The murder was committed at a tin-walled warehouse that stored tiles in Darshannagari area of Kalewadi, according to the police.

“The victim and the accused, all 20-22-year-olds, were consuming alcohol when the former used foul language against the wife of one of three arrested and a fight broke out. After committing the crime, the accused went to the victim’s home and told his father about the incident,” said senior inspector Ravindra Jadhav of Chinchwad police station.

According to the police, the deceased was hit on his head with a washbasin. The body and taken to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station.

