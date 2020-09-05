e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three arrested for vehicle theft in Bhiwandi

Three arrested for vehicle theft in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three people were arrested by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi in different cases of two-wheeler thefts last week. The three accused stole two two-wheelers worth ₹90,000 which have been seized by the police.

The three arrested are Istiyak Ali Ansari, 35, a resident of Bhiwandi; Anwar Sayyed, 22, a resident of Saki Naka; and Saif Ansari, 21, a Bhiwandi resident.

Senior inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said, “We undertook a special drive to nab those involved in vehicle thefts and started investigating such cases. With the help of our informers and evidence, we zeroed in on a few suspects and questioned them. In two of the cases, we seized the stolen vehicles from them. The third case led us to the actual culprits.”

The three have been booked under section 379 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

“All police stations have started special patrolling and taking immediate note of vehicle thefts to nab the culprits soon,” said Rajkumar Shinde, assistant police commissioner, Bhiwandi.

top news
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In