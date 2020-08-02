e-paper
Three arrested with arms in Chandigarh's Nayagaon

Three arrested with arms in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon

wo pistols with two live cartridges, four magazines, two country-made .315 bore pistols and ten .315 bore cartridges were recovered.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The police, with the arrest of three gangsters wanted in Uttar Pradesh, have foiled a bid of robbery and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Rohit Sharma, Rahul Kumar and Abhishek Sharma, all hailing from UP. Two pistols with two live cartridges, four magazines, two country-made .315 bore pistols and ten .315 bore cartridges were recovered.

The accused were arrested on a tip-off regarding movement of armed men in Nabha village of Nayagaon late on Friday night. The accused were intercepted on a road leading to the village and after a brief chase three persons were arrested while two gave police a slip.

“They are wanted criminals. We managed to arrest three of them while two men managed to escape taking advantage of darkness,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The accused were booked under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

