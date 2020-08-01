Three booked for black marketing of rice

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:01 IST

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday booked three persons and busted a rice black-marketing racket. Police have also seized 110-tonne (1.10 lakh kg) rice worth ₹33 lakh.

According to police, the trio had been allegedly black-marketing the subsidised rice allotted under the public distribution system for the last three months. The accused illegally bought 110-tonne (1.10 lakh kg) rice meant for the poor in the ration shops in Solapur. They, then, exported the rice to Dhaka, Qatar and Madagascar and sold them for three times the price.

The accused identified as Bhimashankar Khade, Iqbal Kazi and Laxman Patel are currently at large.

With the help of his co-accused, he would store it at Kazi’s warehouse located along the Mumbai-Goa highway in Palasphe. Once the consignment was brought over to the warehouse, they would break the seals of the rice sacks and refill it in other sacks with ‘Asian Rice’ printed on it.

Once the rice was repackaged, Patel, a Ghatkopar resident, would export it to countries like Dhaka, Qatar and Madagascar. Kazi is the director of the warehouse, said police.

“We seized 110-tonne of rice valued at ₹33 lakh from the godown along the highway. The rice was brought to the warehouse in four containers in the last four to five days,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

During the raid, the police found workers at the warehouse, who were segregating and loading the sacks. The daily wage workers were employed by the accused and their statements are being recorded. Police said they were not aware that the rice was black marketed.

“The accused were essentially selling the rice under a new name called Asian Rice and then exporting it for a profit. We suspect they were making Rs 25 profit for every kg of rice exported. Patel, the exporter, was previously booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Khade also has a cheating case registered against him at Bhoiwada police station dating back to 2001,” said an officer from Panvel police station.

The police have also procured CCTV footage which established that the accused were involved in the racket for at least three to four months. The accused have been booked under sections of Essential Commodities Act, said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel police station.