Three Covid deaths in 4 days, Ghaziabad to step up surveillance, monitoring

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:41 IST

Ghaziabad officials are alarmed over the three Covid-related deaths which took place in the past four days and have formed a strategy to step up surveillance in the district and also referrals to Meerut. According to officials, a 62-year-old Covid-positive man died in Meerut on Wednesday and overall, 33 deaths out of total referrals have taken place at Meerut since April.

During the past four days, a 37-year-old man died after five days of treatment at the L3 hospital in Ghaziabad while a 30-year-old woman from here, who was referred to an L3 hospital in Meerut, died on the night of August 10. Meanwhile, another 62-year-old man died on August 12 after he went on his own for treatment to Meerut.

Going by state records, the 37-year-old’s death was the first Covid-related fatality in the district in 19 days, the previous one having taken place on July 21.

“All the three patients had tested positive for Covid-19. The 62-year-old man from Muradnagar suffered from uncontrolled diabetes and went on his own to Meerut for treatment. He succumbed on August 12. With the three deaths, the total tally of fatalities in Ghaziabad has gone up to 67 till August 13. Since Delhi hospitals are closer and have started admitting our patients, we will be trying that all complicated case referrals be made to hospitals in Delhi,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

District officials had raised the issue of referral and admission of patients from Ghaziabad to hospitals in the National Capital during a meeting held earlier with a team of officials led by Dr VK Paul, member of the Niti Aayog.

The issue was reiterated on July 27 during a video-conferencing held with the officials of the Delhi government, led by the Delhi chief secretary.

According to official figures, about 155 patients (Covid and non-Covid) have so far been referred from hospitals (MMG Hospital, District Women Hospital and L2 hospital at Sanjay Nagar) in Ghaziabad to Meerut and 33 fatalities have taken place. Of the 67 Covid-19 related deaths, 33 have taken place in Meerut, 30 in Ghaziabad and two each in Delhi and Noida, officials said.

“During a review meeting on Thursday, we directed that supervision and distribution of prophylactics to close contacts of Covid-19 patients should be monitored by senior officials. We are distributing hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin through our surveillance teams deployed in containment zones. The distribution will now be strictly monitored by senior administrative officials to ensure that prevention measures yield results and no complications result in bad health status,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

In a government order on August 6, the state health department has recommended use of Ivermectin tablets as prophylactic for close contacts of Covid-19 patients and also for health workers, besides treatment of positive cases (in asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients along with doxycycline).

“Further, we will also be focussing on immediate testing of patients who are to give birth or have comorbidities. The surveillance teams have also been directed to trace all pregnant women and get them tested, irrespective of whether they are from containment or non-containment zones. The district already has sufficient Covid and ICU beds and we are focussing on qualitative treatment to each patient,” he added.

According to the records of the health department upto August 13, the district has 576 beds available in two L2 hospitals at ESIC Sahibabad (earlier L1 hospital and now converted to L2 hospital) and Sanjay Nagar, besides those in L3 hospital of Santosh Medical. The L2 hospitals have 13 while the L3 has 20 ICU beds. Further, the three hospitals also have 3, 12 and 21 ventilators, respectively.

Together, the three hospitals have 387 beds which are equipped with oxygen supplies.

As regards the fatalities, four deaths took place till May 31 while next 51 took place in the month of June. Another nine took place in July while three have taken place so far in the month of August.