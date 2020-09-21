Three held for flinging mobile phones inside Bhondsi jail complex

cities

The police on Sunday arrested three men for their alleged involvement in supplying mobile phones to inmates in Bhondsi jail by flinging the devices across the boundary wall of the jail complex. The police said their probe has further revealed that the men had supplied over two dozen phones to the jail inmates in exchange for money using the same modus operandi in at least five instances. Four mobile phones, which were meant to be thrown across the boundary wall, were recovered from their possession on Sunday.

According to the police, the crime branch of DLF-4 received a tip-off that at least three men were on their way to Rithoj village with the intention of throwing a bundle, containing mobile phones, across the boundary wall of the jail complex. A raid party was formed to trace the accused men. Around 12 midnight, a sedan, which was heading towards Rithoj, was intercepted by the police near the jail. The car driver tried to reverse after spotting police presence, but the trio was caught by the police.

The accused men have been identified as Sachin, Jaswinder alias Khannu, and Shehzad. Sachin and Shehzad hail from Tauru while Jaswinder is a native of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, said the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A probe has revealed that Jaswinder was arrested in 2018 in a case of illegal possession of weapons and was lodged in Bhondsi Jail. Inside the jail, he had met a criminal, identified as Deepu. Since Jaswinder’s release on bail, he and his aides had been supplying mobile phones to Deepu by flinging them across the jail complex in a packet. Deepu’s associates used to pay the accused for supplying the phones. The accused have a criminal history and three cases have been registered against them earlier.”

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “Jaswinder and Sachin confessed that they had thrown at least 24 phones in the jail so far using the same method. The third suspect, Shehzad, said that his brother was lodged in jail and he wanted to be in touch with him.”

The police said they will take Deepu on production remand and question him. Several instances of mobile phones and drugs being flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex have been reported in the past. The police said the mobile phones are used by the inmates to make extortion calls and contact their henchmen and aides to run their operations on their behalf. Last month, 12 mobile phones, ten batteries, five chargers, a 4 G SIM card, and two headsets, allegedly concealed in four packets, were recovered from the barracks during an inspection inside the jail complex. A preliminary probe had found that the packets had been thrown from outside and flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex.

The easy access of mobile phones and narcotics among jail inmates had come under the scanner after the police had arrested one Dharambeer Chautala, who was earlier posted as deputy jail superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, on July 23. Chautala along with an associate, Ravi, was caught supplying mobile phones and narcotics to jail inmates. The police had recovered at least 11 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish (a kind of narcotic) from their possession. Probe had found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over ₹20,000 to the inmates, who were using phones to run their networks outside the prison. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter, following which two more aides of the accused duo were arrested.

A case was registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prisons Act at Bhondsi police station on Sunday, said the police.