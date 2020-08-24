e-paper
Home / Cities / Three held for friend’s murder, two more on the run

Three held for friend’s murder, two more on the run

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:42 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Three men were arrested by the Beta 2 police on Monday for allegedly murdering their friend on the night of August 22. Police said two more suspects were on the run at the moment.

The victim, identified as Milan Haldhar (35), was found dead on the morning of August 23 near a community centre under Beta 2 police jurisdiction.

“His head had been bashed in with a brick and injuries on other parts of the body suggested that the man had been attacked with vengence, suggestinga possible personal motive behind the murder. Milan worked as a daily wage earner and is a native of Assam,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kishanveer, Arun and Pappu — all natives of Bulandshahr.

Police officials said that the victim was apparently involved in relationship with both Kishanveer’s wife and mother-in-law and was a frequent visitor to his house.

“Because of this, Kishanveer and Milan had a scuffle on August 22, which later turned to blows. With the intervention of other people, the situation was brought under control then. Later, they met for drinks at night along with four other people,” said Pandey.

He said that while consuming liquor at night, the duo had another argument which later escalated, leading to Milan being attacked and assaulted repeatedly with a brick by the others. The suspects later left him to die and fled the spot.

Based on the complaint of Milan’s landlord, a case was registered at the Beta 2 police station under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail. A search is on for the other two suspects who are absconding at the moment.

