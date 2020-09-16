e-paper
Home / Cities / Three held for Karnal man's murder

Three held for Karnal man’s murder

The accused had some financial dispute with Arvind and had allegedly hit him with the car while he was walking on the road with his friend.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Three people have been arrested on murder charges a week after a man was killed and his friend sustained injuries after they were ‘deliberately hit’ by a car in Karnal, police said on Wednesday.

Robin Nagpal and his friend Arvind Kumar were walking on the road in sector 3 when the incident took place on September 10. Both had sustained serious injuries. Robin succumbed at the hospital while Arvind’s condition is said to be stable.

Police said the accused are Rajkumar Bathla alias Raju and his two friends Gaurav Kumar and Neeraj, all residents of Karnal city.

Investigating officer and CIA II incharge Deepender Rana said during investigation it was found that the main accused Rajkumar had some financial dispute with Arvind and had allegedly hit him with the car while he was walking on the road with Robin.

He said Rajkumar has admitted that he had deliberately hit them with the car with the intention to kill Arvind. “Rajkumar had asked Neeraj to bring his car and he came along with Gaurav. Both Neeraj and Gaurav were present in the car when the incident took place. The accused have been booked under Section 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code,” Rana said.

