Three held for robbing man of ₹17 lakh in Sec 29

Gurugram The police arrested three men allegedly involved in robbing the driver of a cash management firm of ₹17 lakh in Sector 29 on June 24 from Dwarka Expressway on Saturday. The accused will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Sunday, the police said.

The police said the robbery took place when the cashier went to the Sector 29 market to collect cash and the driver waited in the car. About ₹17 lakh, in a bag, was kept on the co-driver’s seat.

Based on technical surveillance and CCTV footage the police teams identified the accused and traced them, the police said. The suspects were identified as Saurabh Chikkara, alias Sunny, of Bahadurgah , Monu Kumar and Ganesh Gupta of Bihar.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the driver and the cashier had started from the company’s office in Jhandewalan of Delhi around 10am in the pick-up van, an Eeco.

After collecting cash from Dwarka, Najafgarh, Navada in Delhi and Sector 14 of Gurugram, the van had stopped near Sector 29 market to make another collection when the incident took place.

“The driver had told us that the moment the cashier went to the market, a silver Alto stopped close to their pick up van and three men, whose faces were covered, hit the front windshield with a brick and another man held a gun against his head. The third accused held a knife to his waist,” Singh said.

The accused who threw the brick opened the car and took the bag, said police.

A case had been registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Sector 29 police station.

