e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Three Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

Three Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

Were working on directions of ISI-sponsored handlers living abroad; three pistols, 7 cartridges and 3 smartphones recovered

delhi Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HindustanTimes, New Delhi
The accused (squatting) in the police custody on Saturday. The three men were arrested from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in separate operations in the last 10 days.
The accused (squatting) in the police custody on Saturday. The three men were arrested from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in separate operations in the last 10 days.(HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police on Saturday busted a module of Sikh separatist group Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and arrested its three sympathisers who were allegedly planning to execute target killings and extortions in various north Indian states on the directions of Pakistan’s ISI-sponsored Khalistani leaders.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said at least four persons were on the target list of the arrested men but they could not execute the killings because of the lockdown announced in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The three had already procured arms and ammunition to execute the killings on the directions of their handlers who are Khalistani militants living abroad and sponsored by the Pak spy agency ISI. The lockdown had also foiled their plan to cross over to Pakistan for terrorist training,” said DCP Yadav.

The three men, identified as Mohinder Pal Singh, 29, Gurtej Singh, 41, and Lovepreet Singh, 21, were arrested from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in separate operations by the city police’s anti-terror squad, special cell, in the last 10 days. Police said three pistols and seven cartridges were seized from them. Three smartphones, including an iPhone, containing many incriminating videos and photographs related to Khalistani movement and their propagators were also seized, the police said.

Yadav said that Gurtej, the son of a subedar in the Indian Army, was in touch with an ISI handler, Abdullah, apart from having contacts with Avtar Singh Pannu of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group banned by the Indian government, and Gopal Singh Chawla, who is based in Pakistan and is a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“Abdullah had asked Gurtej to recruits like-minded people and send them to Pakistan for terrorist training. Gurtej recruited five men, including Lovepreet, who has been arrested along with him. He was also planning to extort Rs 10 lakh from two businessmen for arranging more weapons and logistics,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that Mohinder originally belongs to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir but had moved to Delhi in 2007 for studies. In 2013, he began developing orientation towards Khalistan movement and started attending Delhi court hearings of Jagrat Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant convicted for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. He came in touch with other sympathisers of the KLF and started working for the outfit, said Yadav.

During interrogation, DCP Yadav said, Lovepreet, who worked at a computer repair shop, revealed that he developed an inclination towards Khalistan movement three-four years ago and was recruited by Gurtej, who promised to send him to Pakistan for weapon training.

“Lovepreet is active on social media and using the platforms to remain in touch with Khalistani militants settled abroad. He also used to upload incriminating posts, videos, images and songs supporting Khalistan movement and its leaders,” the DCP added.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In