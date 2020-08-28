e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three killed as three-storeyed building collapses in Amritsar amid incessant rain

Three killed as three-storeyed building collapses in Amritsar amid incessant rain

Man, daughter buried in debris, while wife and son have narrow escape as old building comes down amid incessant rain in Walled City locality

chandigarh Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The three-storeyed building that collapsed during incessant rain in Amritsar’s Walled City area in the wee hours of Friday.
The three-storeyed building that collapsed during incessant rain in Amritsar’s Walled City area in the wee hours of Friday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

AMRITSAR: Three persons, including an eight-year-girl, died when a three-storeyed building collapsed amid incessant rain in Amritsar in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said the incident occurred in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road around 2.30am. Three residents of the building had a narrow escape.

“Raman Kumar Sunny, 35, his daughter and their tenant Lal Singh, 85, died on the spot. Sunny’s wife and son escaped. Another tenant living with Lal Singh had a narrow escape,” station house officer Narinder Singh said.

The dilapidated building in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road in Amritsar.
The dilapidated building in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road in Amritsar. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

There was another building collapse in the same locality in Amritsar’s Walled City area on Thursday night. The lone resident, an elderly woman, was rescued by the fire brigade personnel in the nick of time.

The area has several old buildings that are unsafe to occupy.

top news
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Rahul Gandhi calls people to join movement against holding JEE, NEET
Rahul Gandhi calls people to join movement against holding JEE, NEET
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamUGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In