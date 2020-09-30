Three men booked for snatching ₹5,000 from labourer

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:28 IST

Three men were booked on Wednesday for snatching Rs 5,000 from a migrant labourer after threatening him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, a resident of Salem Tabri, Baljit Singh, a resident of Baddi Jagir village and Happy from Bindra Colony.

The victim, Harish Kumar, a resident of Subash Nagar, said that on September 27 at around 2pm, he was returning home from Bindra Colony when the accused intercepted him and threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon. He added that one of the accused took Rs 5,000 kept in his pocket and fled the scene.

The trio has been booked under Section 379- B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that a hunt is on to nab the snatchers.