e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three policemen attached to police lines for assaulting man

Three policemen attached to police lines for assaulting man

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A sub-inspector and two constables were attached to the police lines after a video went viral in which they were purportedly seen hitting a man on Friday at 9pm in the Badalpur area. The police department took immediate action when the incident came to light, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the district being another criteria.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a police team had received a call from a woman that a man, who is her distant relative, was allegedly creating ruckus in Dhoommanikpur village. “A team including sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, and two constables Amit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar reached the spot. In the process of intervention, the police personnel manhandled the man and the act was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby grocery shop,” he said.

In the footage, the victim is seen standing near a shop when the police personnel arrived. One of them allegedly kicked the man on his back while two others allegedly thrashed him with a cane, the video purportedly shows. Later, the police personnel allegedly dragged away the victim from the spot, the video purportedly shows.

Pathnesh Kumar, station house office, Badalpur police station, said that the man had allegedly slapped a child in the neighbourhood upon which a woman made a police call. “The police team was caught on camera hitting the man. The police department took swift action and attached the erring cops to the police lines. We have advised police personnel to behave decently with the public,” he said.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In