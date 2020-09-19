e-paper
Three suspected militants held in J-K's Rajouri

Three suspected militants held in J-K’s Rajouri

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:01 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

JAMMU: Three Kashmiri militants along with arms and ammunition were arrested from Rajouri during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 2 am, official sources said.

Sources identified them as Rahil Bashir alias Ayaan Bhai, 20, of Tickan in Pulwama, Amir Jaan alias Hamza, 25, of Kakapora in Pulwama and Hafiz Younus Wani

alias Zubair,19 of Shopian.

Recoveries include two AK-56 assault rifles, six AK magazines with 180 rounds, two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines with 30 rounds, four grenades, two pouches and rupees one lakh in cash.

A case FIR No 492/20 under sections 307, 120B, 121, 122 of IPC, 7/27 Indian Arms Act and 13 UAPA stands registered against the trio at Rajouri police station.

Sources said that it appeared the three terrorists used Mughal road to reach Rajouri from Shopian to carry out a big terror strike.

“However, exact details will emerge after their sustained interrogation,” they added.

DGP Dilbag Singh will be addressing a presser at 2 pm in Rajouri to divulge detailed information.

EOM....

CBI files charge sheet against Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
LIVE: Discussion over Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, 2020 underway
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
