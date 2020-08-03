Three teens detained after escape from juvenile detention centre

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:07 IST

Noida: Three teenagers who had escaped the isolation ward of the juvenile detention centre located in Phase 2 on early Saturday morning were detained once again by the Noida police.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, fresh detainees are isolated to reduce the chance of infection. So far 24 children in the juvenile home had tested positive for Covid-19, most of whom were asymptomatic.

“We have three isolation centres and the children are moved through them in stages before they are shifted to the main home. The whole process takes around a month. These children had come in on July 29,” said Dharmendra Maurya, in-charge of the juvenile home.

He said that the shift in-charge at the time had dozed off and the teenagers used the opportunity to escape. The home authorities, soon noticed that the three were missing and reported it to the police helpline at 3.18 am.

Three more children too tried to escape but were caught almost immediately.

Based on Maurya’s complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station against the children under sections 223 (escape from confinement) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“One of the kids was apprehended from near the NSEZ metro station on Saturday night and the other from Bhangel today. They have both been returned to judicial custody,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

An official said that the third teenager has been traced to Shamli district (his home-town) and will be brought back to Gautam Budh Nagar soon.

All three undertrials are between the ages 15-17. One was detained for rape and the others for kidnapping from Dadri and Badalpur police jurisdictions, respectively.