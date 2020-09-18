Three warehouses gutted in fire in Dadri; shop owners allege foul play

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:10 IST

A major fire gutted three scrap dealing warehouses in Chhitehra village in Dadri early Thursday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but the owners of the warehouses said they suffered losses to the tune of ₹8-10 lakh.

The owners – Irfan Saifi, Zakir and Sohail (both identified by single names), who were running the shops on rented premises, alleged foul play and have lodged a complaint against unknown persons for setting the warehouses on fire.

According to the complaint lodged by them, the incident occurred at around 1am on Thursday. “I received a call from soome neighbours who said that the three warehouses had caught fire in a row. I reached the spot and informed police and fire department officials. The warehouses were already up in flames,” Saifi said in the complaint. He said he suspected the role of some miscreants behind the incident.

Arun Kumar, chief fire safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. “The firefighters doused the fire in one hour. There was no injury to anybody. As far as what led to the incident, the police will investigate it, while our primary work to respond to the call and douse the fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, the scrap dealers said that the warehouses were set on fire on purpose. “Some people are trying to disturb the communal harmony in the area. We suspect that someone deliberately set the warehouse on fire,” he said.

Zakir, one of the scrap dealers, said that the situation in the village has been tense since a man was murder on September 8. 25-year-old Sheru Bhati was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons—Jamshed, Shoeb, and Wasim— over a personal rivalry in Chhitehra village in Dadri. Jamshed and one of the alleged accomplices were arrested on September 10 while the third was arrested a day later.

“The situation became tense after a group of people had held a meeting on September 13 and vowed to take ‘revenge’. I had even stopped going to the warehouse for safety concerns,” he said.

The police had arrested 10 persons for attending the meeting and giving provocative speeches.

Zakir said that late Thursday night a caretaker informed him that a major fire had broken out his warehouse. “I feared for my safety and did not visit the shop at night. In the morning, I found that most of the warehouse was gutted in the fire. We have suffered loss worth ₹3 lakh,” he said.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a police team and firefighters reached the spot after getting information about the fire. “Two caretakers were sleeping in the warehouse, who escaped unhurt, but they did not see any outsider at the spot when the incident took place. It is likely that the fire occurred due to a short circuit. We have received the complaint from the shop owners and are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

Pandey said that last week some people tried to polarise people using the September murder case, however, the police swiftly made arrests and defused the tension.

An FIR as registered in the matter by Thursday evening. Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO Dadri police station said based on the complaint, a case was filed under case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) of the IPC. “We have launched a search to identify the suspects,” he added.

Meanwhile, local people in Chhitehra said that some miscreants had set another warehouse of scrap materials on fire Thursday evening. Jeeshan, the shop owner said, “Some people torched my warehouse in the evening around 7pm.I suspect the warehouse was set on fire on purpose, but I don’t know by whom,” he said.

“A fire tender reached the spot on Thursday evening and doused the flames. The scrap dealer had dispatched a lot of material from this warehouse in the morning, and some materials were damaged in the fire. We will register another case once a complaint is filed on this incident,” the SHO said.