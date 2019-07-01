Tihar officials find mobile in Ajay Chautala’s jail cell

Tihar jail authorities on Saturday seized a cellphone from inside the cell of jailed Haryana politician Ajay Chautala. A cell phone is categorised as a prohibited item inside prison, according to jail rules.

Ajay Chautala, a former Member of Parliament, is son of former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala.

About a fortnight ago, the prison officials had conducted a surprise inspection and recovered a phone from the cell where Ajay’s father Om Prakash Chautala is jailed with two other prisoners. Prison officials had then said that prima facie investigation had revealed that the phone belonged to Om Prakash Chautala’s cell mate Ramesh alias Dudhia. Dudhia had then reportedly confessed to be the owner of the cellphone.

The Chautalas are serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in the junior basic teachers’ recruitment scam. They were convicted by a Delhi court on January 16, 2013.

Explaining the current case, a jail spokesperson said on Saturday morning the prison officers received a tip-off about Ajay using a cell phone inside the jail. “Our teams conducted an inspection inside Ajay Chautala’s cell in jail 2. Apart from him, there are two other inmates who share the cell. But unlike his father’s case, when the cell phone belonged to a cell mate, this time the cell phone was found to be belonging to Ajay Chautala. Such inspections are routine and conducted by prison staff to make sure that no prisoners violate any rule. An inquiry has been ordered to probe how the phone was smuggled inside,” said a jail spokesperson.

Prison officials said they suspect the phone may have been smuggled recently into the prison because they had conducted an inspection at Ajay’s cell earlier but had not found any prohibited items.

Officials said they would look into the role of jail guards, who may have helped him smuggle the phone in prison.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 04:16 IST