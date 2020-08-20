TMC may convert Covid hospitals into non-Covid ones

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:22 IST

With the number of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is considering to convert Covid hospitals to non-Covid ones. These hospitals will be reviewed, and non-Covid status will be granted based on number of cases in the vicinity of the hospitals. The first Covid hospital to be converted into a non-Covid one is Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra, as the number of new cases in the area has been in single digits.

TMC is especially keen on allowing smaller hospitals to convert to non-Covid ones.

TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said, “We have released this order for Kalsekar Hospital considering the fact that Mumbra has fewer cases now. In the past few weeks, the daily numbers were either zero or in single digits. We have also added hospitals or beds wherever necessary. In areas where the situation is under control, we are ready to allow hospitals to start regular operations.”

While releasing the order for Kalsekar Hospital, the civic body has announced a set of guidelines for the same as hospitals are approaching TMC seeking non-Covid status.

Dr Afreen Saudagar, chief executive officer of Kalsekar Hospital, said, “Based on the guidelines, we have to discharge all patients currently in the hospital. We will not be admitting any new patients for a week. After all patients are discharged, we will take a few days to sanitise the entire hospital. By the last week of August, we shall start functioning as non-Covid hospital.”

The hospital currently has 28 patients in regular wards and 12 in intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Raju Murudkar, civic health officer, said, “All those hospitals that will go back to being non-Covid hospitals will have to ensure that patients who are currently admitted are discharged after completion of treatment and that the hospital is sanitised thereafter. After this, they are allowed to admit non-Covid patients. In case any new patient tests positive, they should inform the war room and ensure a bed is available in a Covid care facility before discharging them.”

Non-Covid hospitals have to display a list of Covid hospitals and important contact numbers outside the hospital building for the convenience of patients.

“There are patients with monsoon ailments or fever. Such cases will increase and there will be a need for non-Covid beds. With fewer load of Covid cases within TMC jurisdiction, around 50% of private hospitals are keen on getting non-Covid status,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president of Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter.