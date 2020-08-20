e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / TMC may convert Covid hospitals into non-Covid ones

TMC may convert Covid hospitals into non-Covid ones

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:22 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With the number of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is considering to convert Covid hospitals to non-Covid ones. These hospitals will be reviewed, and non-Covid status will be granted based on number of cases in the vicinity of the hospitals. The first Covid hospital to be converted into a non-Covid one is Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra, as the number of new cases in the area has been in single digits.

TMC is especially keen on allowing smaller hospitals to convert to non-Covid ones.

TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said, “We have released this order for Kalsekar Hospital considering the fact that Mumbra has fewer cases now. In the past few weeks, the daily numbers were either zero or in single digits. We have also added hospitals or beds wherever necessary. In areas where the situation is under control, we are ready to allow hospitals to start regular operations.”

While releasing the order for Kalsekar Hospital, the civic body has announced a set of guidelines for the same as hospitals are approaching TMC seeking non-Covid status.

Dr Afreen Saudagar, chief executive officer of Kalsekar Hospital, said, “Based on the guidelines, we have to discharge all patients currently in the hospital. We will not be admitting any new patients for a week. After all patients are discharged, we will take a few days to sanitise the entire hospital. By the last week of August, we shall start functioning as non-Covid hospital.”

The hospital currently has 28 patients in regular wards and 12 in intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Raju Murudkar, civic health officer, said, “All those hospitals that will go back to being non-Covid hospitals will have to ensure that patients who are currently admitted are discharged after completion of treatment and that the hospital is sanitised thereafter. After this, they are allowed to admit non-Covid patients. In case any new patient tests positive, they should inform the war room and ensure a bed is available in a Covid care facility before discharging them.”

Non-Covid hospitals have to display a list of Covid hospitals and important contact numbers outside the hospital building for the convenience of patients.

“There are patients with monsoon ailments or fever. Such cases will increase and there will be a need for non-Covid beds. With fewer load of Covid cases within TMC jurisdiction, around 50% of private hospitals are keen on getting non-Covid status,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president of Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter.

top news
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In