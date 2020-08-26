TMC seals three private hospitals for operating illegally

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:51 IST

Nine months after the Bombay high court’s order to seal three private hospitals operating illegally in Kalwa (East), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) finally sealed them on Wednesday. The three hospitals did not have no-objection certificates (NOC) from the fire department nor NOC for biomedical waste disposal, informed a TMC health officer.

In November 2019, the HC had passed an order to seal the three hospitals in Bhaskar Nagar and Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa.

“A petition was filed by Amit Mishra and Tribhuvan Singh in 2018 against the three hospitals. The petitioners claimed that the hospitals did not have fire NOC; permission to process biomedical waste; the structures were illegal; the doctors were not well-qualified, and the hospitals were operating illegally. Based on this public interest litigation (PIL), the court asked us to investigate the hospitals,” said Dr Raju Murudkar, civic health officer.

The corporation found some of the claims related to fire and biomedical waste to be true and informed the court. “We told the court accordingly, and in November, the court asked us to seal the hospitals if the norms were not followed. We had given time to these hospitals to file for fire NOC, and they had applied, however, the fire brigade rejected the applications as the hospitals were not fire safe. They also did not have any system to dispose of their biomedical waste,” said Murudkar.

Thus, a decision to seal these hospitals was taken. “We were going to seal them earlier this year. However, due to the Covid situation, we did not have the required manpower. The civic commissioner now gave orders to seal them,” Murudkar added.