To mark centenary celebration, AMU to bury time capsule

To mark centenary celebration, AMU to bury time capsule

The capsule will contain all the details of the institution’s achievements since its inception in 1920 and also an account of contemporary history and current affairs

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:41 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
The capsule will have a protective covering filled with inert gases and the text will be written on acid-resistant paper in a bid to ensure its longevity.
The capsule will have a protective covering filled with inert gases and the text will be written on acid-resistant paper in a bid to ensure its longevity.(HT Photo)
         

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which is in its centenary year, is on the way to adding another glorious chapter to its illustrious history.

However, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak has cast a dark shadow over the centenary celebrations.

The authorities will bury a time capsule at a suitable on the university’s sprawling campus.

The capsule will contain all the details of the institution’s achievements since its inception in 1920 and also an account of contemporary history and current affairs.

A five-member committee has been constituted for the ambitious project.

The capsule will have a protective covering filled with inert gases and the text will be written on acid-resistant paper in a bid to ensure its longevity.

“Professor MK Pundhir, who teaches archaeology in the history department, has come up with the proposal of the time capsule. The time capsule will be buried at a suitable location on the university campus as part of the centenary celebrations. The achievements of the AMU since 100 years of its existence will be placed in the proposed time capsule,” said Professor Shafey Kidwai, the chairman of mass communication department at AMU and also the spokesperson for the university.

‘The idea of a time capsule struck a chord with AMU’s Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Tariq Mansoor, who constituted a committee, headed by the registrar of the university, Abdul Hamid. Professor Pundhir from the history department; Dr Rahat Abrar, director of the Urdu Academy; Rajeev Sharma, chairman of the Mechanical Department; are some of the other panel members. So far, the committee members have held two meetings,” said Professor Kidwai.

“The university authorities may hold consultations with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur, which had undertaken a similar time capsule exercise in the past. On September 9, 1920, the then Viceroy Lord Chelmsford had passed the bill for the upgrade of the existing Muhammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a university. That heralded the beginning of a glorious era,” Professor Kidwai added.

Professor Abrar said that it was in December 1920 that AMU became operational.

Now, plans are afoot to celebrate the centenary year in a grand manner, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind would grace the occasion as the AMU chancellor. A centenary gate would be put up and the time capsule would be buried to mark the historic occasion, he said.

‘We are doing our best amid the pandemic such as the unique concept of burying the time capsule. Perhaps, this is the best way to preserve the legacy of the AMU for our future generations,” Professor Abrar added.

The then Viceroy of India, Lord Edward Robert Lytton, was in Aligarh on January 8, 1877 for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Muhammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College. At that time, a similar exercise of burying a time capsule was undertaken by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of AMU, although it was not termed as one, said Professor Shafey Kidwai, the chairman of mass communication department at AMU and also the spokesperson for the university.

“The district gazette dated January 12, 1877 makes a mention of a similar exercise when a bottle carrying details about Madarastul Uloom (a madarsa upgraded to MAO College) came into being. The gazette mentioned a bottle that carried descriptions along with coins made of copper, gold and silver and was placed in the cavity of the foundation stone,” Professor Kidwai added.

