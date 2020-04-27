e-paper
To motivate staff, Greater Noida authority to hand out 'corona warrior' tags

Apr 27, 2020
Vinod Rajput
The Greater Noida authority has decided to honour their staff with the ‘corona warrior tag’ in order to motivate them to carry out their duties diligently in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The authority will also select an ‘employee of the month’ to honour those who are working tirelessly to contain the Covid-19 spread.

“This initiative is to express our gratitude towards those staff members who are working day and night without caring for their own safety. They are the real corona warriors because they are on the ground and working for the safety of all,” Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

There are at least 500 staff members who have been working with different departments daily. They are engaged in food distribution to the needy and providing civic services across the city. The authority has expressed their gratitude to all permanent and contractual employees that include drivers, security guards, sanitation workers, gardeners and sweepers, among others.

“We cannot honour our staff members with prize money owing to a fund crisis. We took a decision to express our thanks towards them and expect that society should also respect them as corona warriors, same as how we respect our health workers fighting against Covid -19. We believe that the government staff who are looking after civic services and food distribution are also corona warriors,” another Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity, said.

The authority said its staff is disinfecting around 40 sectors and an equal number of villages daily to contain the spread of Covid-19. So far, it has distributed around 9 lakh food packets since March 25, 2020, officials said.

“We have been successful in arranging and distributing food to the needy only because of the support of our staff and voluntary help from society,” the second official said.

