Traders with weekly markets happy, but gym owners disappointed

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:58 IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) decision on Wednesday to allow weekly bazaars to open but leave out gyms brought cheer to thousands of traders and individuals associated with these markets but left gym owners disappointed.

The DDMA – chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal – on Wednesday approved the Delhi government’s decision to let weekly markets in the city operate on an experimental basis but prohibited gyms from reopening.

The central government, though, had allowed gyms to reopen in its latest guidelines on scaling down of lockdown restrictions that were imposed to arrest the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The weekly markets are managed by committees and, by now, most of them have drafted rules on how they would ensure safety from potential transmission of the virus.

“Shops would maintain at least 1 metre distance from one another, customers will have to maintain distance too from the shops and among themselves. There will be provision for hand wash and all traders have been asked to wear masks, gloves and have sand sanitisers with them,” said Vinod Kumar, secretary of a weekly market committee in Narela.

Sanjay Kumar, president of a weekly market at the Yamuna embankment in Geeta Colony, pointed at the challenges ahead. “We shall often have to ask customers to avoid touching the products to ensure safety. But it will be a big challenge because such markets are often visited by families and groups, and it is difficult to monitor who is touching what at which point amid constant haggling. But it has to be done because it is a question of livelihood.”

Delhi has around 2,700 locations that host weekly markets by small-scale traders – dealing in literally anything ranging from garments, footwear, utensils, books, toys and everyday kitchen essentials. These markets cater to millions, especially those living in low-income group localities, and provide employment to more than 400,000 people in different roles – from traders to small-time transporters and labourers.

The reopening move comes as a huge relief for them, said Brijesh Goyal, president of the Delhi-based Chamber of Trade and Industry.

Letting weekly markets on an experimental basis means officials and the police would keep a close eye on whether social distancing norms are followed and submit assessment reports on which the government may revise its call.

Delhi has around 5,500 gyms that employ around 100,000 people, ranging from trainers to housekeeping staff. The industry is in a terrible shape and thousands have lost jobs. The central government has allowed gyms to open. So, why should a few state governments restrict them?” asked vice-president of the Delhi Gyms Association.

“Gyms have safety protocols in place. They have been asked to ensure time shifts and pre-booking of slots for their clients, distance between equipment and regular sanitisation of every equipment after use by one client and the indoor areas in general, among other things suggested by the central government. They are operating in other states from August 5 and, so far, we have not come across any complaints. It should be allowed in Delhi too,” said Vinay Sangwan, co-owner of a gymnasium chain under the brand Anytime Fitness.

Twenty-eight centres of Sangwan’s fitness chain in Delhi are closed but 12 branches are open in NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.