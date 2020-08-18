e-paper
Home / Cities / Traffic policeman checking vehicles run over in west Delhi, critical

Traffic policeman checking vehicles run over in west Delhi, critical

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi traffic police was critically injured after a car ran over him when he was checking vehicles for violation of rules in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on Monday evening -- the second such accident involving a traffic officer in the last 20 days..

The driver sped away and is yet to be identified. The ASI, identified by his first name Mahavir, is undergoing treatment at Balaji Action Hospital in Punjabi Bagh and is in a coma , police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the incident happened when Mahavir and three-four traffic police personnel were checking vehicles near the Raghubir Nagar police booth.

Around 5.30 pm, Mahavir signalled a white i20 car to stop for checking.

“The car driver halted his vehicle but suddenly accelerated. The vehicle hit the ASI, who was standing in front of the vehicle. The ASI fell on the road. The car ran over his abdomen and lower part of the body, causing serious injuries and sped away,” DCP Purohit said.

The injured ASI was rushed to the hospital where he slipped into a coma. A case of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions under Sections 307 and 186 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Khyala police station against the car driver.

Police officers associated with the probe said CCTV cameras of the possible routes the car driver took were being analysed. “We have some vital clues in the case and our teams are working on it,” the DCP said.

Twenty days ago, a 54-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Delhi traffic police died after he was hit and dragged for nearly 50 metres by a mini-truck near the Rajokari flyover where he was busy clearing a traffic jam.

ACP Sanket Kaushik was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The truck driver was caught in Mahipalpur, four days after the accident.

